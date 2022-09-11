Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Down 2.4%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $23.11. Approximately 2,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 205,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Merus from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Merus Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.52. Merus had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 101.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg acquired 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $133,531.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,940.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,870 shares of company stock valued at $249,407. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at $650,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Merus by 71.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 465,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 193,287 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,615,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,221,000 after buying an additional 799,341 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merus by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 262,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 27,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Merus by 354.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,985,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,924 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Further Reading

