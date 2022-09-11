Mesefa Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (SEFA)

Mesefa (SEFA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Mesefa coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mesefa has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mesefa has a market capitalization of $4,307.75 and $3.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00776926 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00015832 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019857 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000300 BTC.
About Mesefa
Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. Mesefa’s official website is mesefa.com. Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Mesefa Coin Trading
