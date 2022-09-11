Mesefa (SEFA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.00

Mesefa (SEFA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Mesefa has a total market cap of $4,307.71 and $3.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mesefa has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. One Mesefa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00774387 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00014866 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019649 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000295 BTC.
Mesefa Profile
Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. Mesefa’s official website is mesefa.com. Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Mesefa
