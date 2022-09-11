Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Increased by East Coast Asset Management LLC.

East Coast Asset Management LLC. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 12.4% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $52,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.78.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $169.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $454.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $383.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,576,396. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

