Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,712,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,591,214 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.0% of State Street Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. State Street Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $20,615,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of META. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.2% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of META opened at $169.15 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $383.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $54,740.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,178.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $54,740.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,178.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,576,396. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on META shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.78.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

