Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Decreased by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,608 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $169.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $454.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $383.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.81.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,396 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.78.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

