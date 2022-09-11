Metahero (HERO) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.18 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Metahero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $21.30 million and $2.18 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002070 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000485 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Metahero Coin Profile

Metahero is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.