Metahero (HERO) Price Down 14.6% This Week

Metahero (HERO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Metahero coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $20.89 million and $2.16 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002012 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000478 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000427 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

