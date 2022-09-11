MetaMUI (MMUI) Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $126.76 million and approximately $69,195.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMUI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00035892 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,639.61 or 0.99981983 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036537 BTC.

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI (MMUI) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2021. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMUI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.