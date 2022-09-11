Metaverse ETP One Day Trading Volume Tops $44,610.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $44,610.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,750.58 or 0.08082465 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00074015 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00013233 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000152 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Microtuber (MCT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,703,210 coins and its circulating supply is 80,703,112 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

