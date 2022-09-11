Metronome Market Cap Achieves $18.92 Million (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00006088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $18.92 million and $513.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metronome has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00035321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,720.60 or 0.99834370 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00036801 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,432,626 coins and its circulating supply is 14,288,052 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metronome Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome released in December 2017, is a cross-chain DeFi token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

