Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,018 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.30% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $95,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,300.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,262.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1,280.86. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,082.78 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The company had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total value of $1,075,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,585,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTD. UBS Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,338.60.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.