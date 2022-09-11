MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 983 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of META stock opened at $169.15 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $383.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.81. The company has a market cap of $454.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.78.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

