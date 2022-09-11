MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Bought by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.30% of MGP Ingredients worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 63,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 36,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,964,000 after buying an additional 18,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Insider Activity

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

In other news, Director Donn S. Lux bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.37 per share, with a total value of $466,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,955,180 shares in the company, valued at $369,295,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Donn S. Lux bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.37 per share, with a total value of $466,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,955,180 shares in the company, valued at $369,295,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $105,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,632 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,188.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $693,922. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

MGPI stock opened at $113.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.99. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.09 and a 1 year high of $117.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.44.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.02%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Articles

