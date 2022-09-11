MiamiCoin (MIA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,841.00

MiamiCoin (MIA) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, MiamiCoin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MiamiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MiamiCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and $8,841.00 worth of MiamiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035826 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004148 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,617.90 or 0.99997470 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036794 BTC.
MiamiCoin Profile
MiamiCoin is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. MiamiCoin’s total supply is 5,566,350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,949,999 coins. MiamiCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiamiCoin’s official website is www.citycoins.co/miamicoin.
MiamiCoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiamiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiamiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiamiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for MiamiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiamiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.