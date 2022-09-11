MiamiCoin (MIA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,841.00

MiamiCoin (MIA) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, MiamiCoin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MiamiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MiamiCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and $8,841.00 worth of MiamiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MiamiCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,617.90 or 0.99997470 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036794 BTC.

MiamiCoin Profile

MiamiCoin is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. MiamiCoin’s total supply is 5,566,350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,949,999 coins. MiamiCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiamiCoin’s official website is www.citycoins.co/miamicoin.

MiamiCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiamiCoin is the first CityCoin to market (now available). MiamiCoin is a cryptocurrency-powered by the Stacks Protocol, which enables smart contracts on Bitcoin.MiamiCoin ($MIA) is a way for people to support the Magic City and grow its crypto treasury while earning STX and BTC for themselves. MiamiCoin can be mined or bought by individuals who want to support the Magic City and earn crypto from the Stacks protocol.MiamiCoin provides an ongoing crypto revenue stream for the city, while also earning STX for $MIA holders. MiamiCoin can be mined or bought by individuals who want to support the Magic City and earn crypto from the Stacks protocol. MiamiCoin additionally benefits holders by allowing them to Stack and earn BTC through the Stacks protocol.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiamiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiamiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiamiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MiamiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiamiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.