Michael Henry Acquires 2,300 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) CFO Michael Henry bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $15,847.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,973. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 30th, Michael Henry purchased 2,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,920.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Michael Henry purchased 1,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $7,150.00.

Tilly’s Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $210.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 5.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 206,498 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 218,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 46,898 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

