Michael Rapino Sells 78,000 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $7,088,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,645,273 shares in the company, valued at $331,282,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $93.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of -186.24 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,315,000 after acquiring an additional 317,335 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,495 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,946,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,157,000 after acquiring an additional 304,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,385,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,537,000 after buying an additional 635,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.