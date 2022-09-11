MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Hits $0.0000

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $223,070.69 and $80.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001497 BTC.
- Diamond (DMD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00011174 BTC.
- FairGame (FAIR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.
MicroBitcoin Coin Profile
MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin
