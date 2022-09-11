Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Cut by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,747 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 269,253 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.6% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $183,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $264.46 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.