Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Poehling Capital Management INC.’s 10th Largest Position

Poehling Capital Management INC. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,407 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.4% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,353.1% in the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,057 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,526,000. qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 3,555 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 253,388 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $85,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $264.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

