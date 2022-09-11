Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,572 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.9% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,266 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $60,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 104.8% in the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,239 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 28,258 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 335.5% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $264.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.54. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

