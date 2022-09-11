Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151,283 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.7% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $354,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,054,792 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $633,513,000 after buying an additional 39,987 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 147,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 21,182 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $110,066,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,225,368 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $377,793,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511 shares during the period. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $264.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

