Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,237 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,054,792 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $633,513,000 after purchasing an additional 39,987 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 147,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 21,182 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,066,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,225,368 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $377,793,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares during the period. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $264.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.54. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

