Microtuber Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (MCT)

Microtuber (MCT) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. Microtuber has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $10,907.00 worth of Microtuber was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Microtuber has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Microtuber coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,775.32 or 0.08169351 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00072461 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00011180 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000132 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Microtuber Coin Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Microtuber’s official Twitter account is @1717token_300.

Microtuber Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

