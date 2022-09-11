MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading Up 5.2% This Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $18.80 million and $602.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00008000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,862,902 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation.Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

