MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group Price Performance

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $385.14 million, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.75. MiMedx Group has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01.

Insider Activity

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $66.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MiMedx Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 14,600 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $50,662.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 334,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 14,600 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $50,662.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 334,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Kashyap sold 12,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $51,964.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 430,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,946 shares of company stock valued at $207,568. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 26,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 103.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 271,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 137,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 51.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,151 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 36.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.