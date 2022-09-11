Mina (MINA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $458.01 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Mina has a market cap of $458.01 million and approximately $11.18 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00003155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00775561 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015119 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019831 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.
Mina Profile
Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 670,957,417 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.
Mina Coin Trading
