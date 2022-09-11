Mina (MINA) Price Hits $0.69 on Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00003119 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $465.20 million and approximately $14.62 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.99 or 0.00756784 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00014526 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019195 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000290 BTC.
Mina Coin Profile
Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 671,947,040 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.
Buying and Selling Mina
Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.