Mina (MINA) Price Up 1.6% This Week

Mina (MINA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Mina has a market cap of $458.01 million and approximately $11.18 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00003155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00775561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015119 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019831 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 670,957,417 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.