MIND Technology (MIND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 12th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter.
MIND Technology Price Performance
Shares of MIND stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.68. MIND Technology has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.07.
About MIND Technology
MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.
