MIND Technology (MIND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 12th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

MIND Technology Price Performance

Shares of MIND stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.68. MIND Technology has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

About MIND Technology

In other MIND Technology news, Director Peter H. Blum acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,475.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Peter H. Blum purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $72,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,569.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter H. Blum bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $56,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,696 shares in the company, valued at $154,475.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 41,696 shares of company stock valued at $196,637 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.