Minds Price Down 29.5% Over Last 7 Days (MINDS)

Minds (MINDS) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Minds has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. One Minds coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Minds has a market capitalization of $955,809.88 and $28,258.00 worth of Minds was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00035920 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004160 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,680.77 or 1.00001038 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036635 BTC.
Minds Coin Profile
Minds (CRYPTO:MINDS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2018. Minds’ total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,313,538 coins. Minds’ official Twitter account is @minds. Minds’ official website is minds.com/token.
Minds Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minds should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
