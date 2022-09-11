MinePlex (PLEX) Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. MinePlex has a total market cap of $126.92 million and $2.94 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MinePlex has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002060 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00775705 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014730 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019826 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000296 BTC.
About MinePlex
MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,615,498 coins. The official message board for MinePlex is mineplex.io/blog. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.
MinePlex Coin Trading
