MinePlex (PLEX) Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. MinePlex has a total market cap of $126.92 million and $2.94 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MinePlex has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00775705 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014730 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019826 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About MinePlex

MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,615,498 coins. The official message board for MinePlex is mineplex.io/blog. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

MinePlex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

