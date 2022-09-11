Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Minerva Neurosciences from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ NERV opened at $10.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $55.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.21. Equities analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,202 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 4.14% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerva Neurosciences

(Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.