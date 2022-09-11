Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.98

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and traded as high as $11.45. Minerva Neurosciences shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 1,444,156 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NERV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Minerva Neurosciences from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.73.

Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.21. On average, research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 58,202 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 4.14% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Articles

