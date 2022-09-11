Mint Club (MINT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $475,563.00

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $475,563.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004590 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,911.61 or 1.00542373 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00037027 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mint Club Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mint Club is a smart token building platform that has no need to code and provides instant liquidity. Anyone can launch a smart token.MINT is a non-inflationary BEP20 based token on the Binance Smart Chain used for collateral assets in Mint Club. Mint Club is one of the DApps on the HUNT Platform, so MINT token was ONLY minted by swapping HUNT token during the pre-sign up period.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.