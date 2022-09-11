Minter HUB (HUB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12,398.00

Minter HUB (HUB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. Minter HUB has a market capitalization of $9.20 million and approximately $12,398.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter HUB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.40 or 0.00105928 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Minter HUB has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,654.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015551 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00056806 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00067708 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005566 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00075364 BTC.

Minter HUB Profile

Minter HUB (HUB) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2019. Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Minter HUB is https://reddit.com/r/Minter and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Minter HUB

According to CryptoCompare, “Hub puts identity data back into the hands of users and gives people a new level of economic opportunity and financial freedom. By encoding identity and reputation on the blockchain, Hub is the next digital identity protocol that is interoperable across multiple platforms. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter HUB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter HUB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter HUB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

