Minter Network (BIP) 1-Day Volume Tops $726.00

Minter Network (BIP) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and $726.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 6,185,756,603 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam.

Buying and Selling Minter Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

