MintMe.com Coin Price Tops $0.0361 on Top Exchanges (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $6.71 million and approximately $49,516.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,604.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,763.38 or 0.08162013 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00179327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00023376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00291090 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.00723209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.02 or 0.00611084 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000949 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps.MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

