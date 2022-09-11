Mist Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (MIST)

Mist (MIST) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Mist has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $59,418.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mist has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

About Mist

Mist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official website is mist.game. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft.

Mist Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mist is an open-world, Action Role Playing Game with a dynamic combat style that is unique in the world of MMOs. Collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore infinite immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG. You can collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG built on the Mist NFT Framework.The game universe connects to the MIST native token as the in-game currency, allowing you to farm and stake tokens to earn in- and out- of game rewards.”

