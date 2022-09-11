Mithril 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.65 Million (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. Mithril has a total market cap of $24.45 million and approximately $5.65 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000049 BTC.

OMEGA FINANCE (OMG) traded down 70.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TDEX Token (TT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Solootbox DAO (BOX) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ride2Earn (RDN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mithril is mith.io. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken.

Mithril Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

