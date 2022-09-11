Mixin (XIN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $17,485.00

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Mixin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $204.04 or 0.00943818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mixin has a total market cap of $122.24 million and $17,485.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mixin has traded 6% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035826 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004148 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,617.90 or 0.99997470 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036794 BTC.
Mixin Profile
XIN is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 599,081 coins. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Mixin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.