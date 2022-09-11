MixMarvel (MIX) Price Hits $0.0044 on Exchanges

MixMarvel (MIX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. MixMarvel has a total market capitalization of $20.78 million and $8.21 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MixMarvel has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One MixMarvel coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00035606 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004130 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,540.60 or 1.00148409 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036974 BTC.
MixMarvel Profile
MIX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,699,943,108 coins. MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com. MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL.
