MKM Partners Cuts Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Price Target to $6.00

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by MKM Partners from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Yext Stock Up 3.8 %

Yext stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. Yext has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $13.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $578.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yext

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.68 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 46.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Yext will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $30,058.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 67,992 shares in the company, valued at $364,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $30,058.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 67,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $43,941.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 3,107,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,654,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,947 shares of company stock valued at $377,836. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 110.8% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 64,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 33,701 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Yext by 334.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 437,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 336,876 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 55.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 15,939 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,502 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Articles

