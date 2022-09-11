MMOCoin (MMO) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $77,417.21 and $72.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded up 35.7% against the dollar. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00030472 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002546 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.