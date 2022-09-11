MobileCoin Price Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (MOB)

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, MobileCoin has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MobileCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00004861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MobileCoin has a total market cap of $77.96 million and $2.40 million worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MobileCoin alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004313 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Banano (BAN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MobileCoin

MobileCoin (CRYPTO:MOB) is a SCP coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2021. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MobileCoin is mobilecoin.foundation.

MobileCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub.The amount of energy required to operate the MobileCoin network is held low by avoiding Proof of work in favour of Federated Byzantine Agreement via the Stellar Consensus Protocol.The Stellar Consensus Protocol was first described in a whitepaper by David Mazières in 2015. It is a “federated Byzantine agreement system” that allows decentralized, leaderless computing networks efficiently to reach a consensus outcome on some decision.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobileCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MobileCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MobileCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MobileCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.