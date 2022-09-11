Modefi Market Cap Achieves $5.45 Million (MOD)

Modefi (MOD) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last week, Modefi has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Modefi has a total market cap of $5.45 million and approximately $59,117.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modefi coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Modefi Profile

Modefi (MOD) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,325,321 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official.

Buying and Selling Modefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Modefi’s DAOS aims to provide a trustless and decentralize oracle data. Outliers, malicious actors, and corrupt data are removed autonomously with no outside interaction through the use of smart contracts and multiple data sources.Modefi’s Oracle Marketplace is a dedicated decentralized turnkey platform that will connect third parties and exchange important data autonomously. It allows oracle providers to advertise their services and clients the ability to create RFQ's.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

