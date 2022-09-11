Mogul Productions Price Tops $0.0088 on Top Exchanges (STARS)

Mogul Productions (STARS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Mogul Productions coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mogul Productions has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Mogul Productions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mogul Productions has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00780870 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015177 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019951 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Mogul Productions Profile

Mogul Productions’ total supply is 397,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,657,541 coins. The Reddit community for Mogul Productions is https://reddit.com/r/mogulproductions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mogul Productions’ official Twitter account is @we_are_mogul.

