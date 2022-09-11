MonaCoin (MONA) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00002154 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a market cap of $30.46 million and approximately $34,152.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org/en.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers.Reddit”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

