Monetha Hits 1-Day Volume of $348,756.00 (MTH)

Monetha (MTH) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Monetha has a total market cap of $3.79 million and $348,756.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,597.30 or 0.99940748 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00036640 BTC.

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monetha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. Telegram | Facebook | LinkedIn | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

