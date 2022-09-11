Monolith Trading Up 19.5% Over Last 7 Days (TKN)

Monolith (TKN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0854 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges. Monolith has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $264.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,622.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015574 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00055697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00066846 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005445 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00075601 BTC.

Monolith Profile

TKN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,551 coins. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

